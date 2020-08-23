Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI’s developments so far

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death mystery took several unexpected turns and the case is handed over to CBI. The officials are probing into the matter and are digging the facts thoroughly. The Mumbai cops submitted all the evidence along with the investigation done till date. The CBI officials along with a forensic team spent over 8 hours in the residence of Sushant Singh Rajput yesterday. The crime scene has been recreated yesterday. The officials spent close to six hours today too and the crime scene was recreated for the second time today. The lifestyle of the actor along with his close pals and other things are investigated by the officials.

His close friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani along with Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook Neeraj are questioned today. Earlier to this, his manager Dipesh Sawant is questioned. Their statements are recorded and they are taken into the house separately to recreate the crime scene in Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence. National media speculates that the CBI officials have found a lot of contradictions in their statements.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty will be questioned by a team tomorrow and she will be asked to attend the investigation or the CBI officials will visit her residence. All the 56 people who are questioned by the Mumbai cops will be questioned again by the CBI officials. Five teams of officials are working on the case. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging on June 14th in his Bandra residence. The autopsy reports too are verified and the doctors who conducted the autopsy will be questioned by the CBI officials soon.