YCP MLA tests Covid +ve, opts for home quarantine

Most YCP MPs, MLAs and top leaders went to Hyderabad, Bangalore and other metro cities for Coronavirus treatment. They joined top class corporate hospitals. But YCP Narasaraopet MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy has preferred to go for home quarantine. He has tested Covid +ve and got isolated at home.

The ruling party MLA has called upon his followers and party leaders not to panic and that he is recovering well. He has appealed to the activists not to consult him till he tests negative again. Many ruling party MLAs have already fallen ill with virus. Ambati Rambabu, K Sanjeevaiah, etc have recovered. MP Vijaysai Reddy has also contracted the virus and got treated at Apollo hospital in Hyderabad.

Of late, most infected patients are opting for home isolation considering the availability of telemedicine of and online counselling. Only the critical patients with high fevers and serious breathing difficulty were being admitted to the hospitals. The lack of enough beds in private hospitals is given as another reason for home quarantine of patients.