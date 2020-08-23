Bland scripts: OTT players changing rules for Telugu filmmakers

After the arrival of coronavirus, the entire world is under lockdown and most of them are working from home. The people are spending hours and hours watching digital content. With ample time, Tollywood filmmakers too are testing their luck in digital space. It is unfortunate but the bitter truth is that none of the Telugu web series impressed the audience and gained decent reviews. Digital giants like Amazon and Netflix are already quite choosy and rejected a heap of scripts narrated by Tollywood directors and writers.

Tollywood knows the fact that Allu Aravind’s Aha is not ready to allocate big budgets. Hotstar is in the hunt for exciting stuff but they could not get the unique content from Telugu circles. Most of the digital platforms are not ready to allocate decent budgets for filmmakers. Some of them are just offering 20% of the budget and are asking the filmmakers to complete the entire projects with their own budgets. If the content is impressive, these digital giants would pay the rest, else they would ask the filmmakers to make the needed changes. The quality is the major factor that is worrying the digital platforms.

Netflix already kept the web series of Baahubali on hold after they are not impressed with the output. Several filmmakers who got a nod for their scripts are left puzzled whether to go ahead or to skip their plans after the OTT platforms changed their paths. The risk is now for the filmmakers and not with the digital giants.