Music sittings on for Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu will return back to work from November. His next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata is currently under pre-production phase and will be directed by Parasuram. The film is a mass entertainer and a 45-day long schedule in USA will kick-start from November. S Thaman is on board as the music composer and the music sittings are currently on. Parasuram finalized a couple of songs for the movie already.

Parasuram and his team will fly to USA to finalize the locations for the movie. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady and Anil Kapoor is the lead villain. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all about an unearthed bank scam and Vidya Balan is in talks to play Mahesh Babu’s sister in the film. Mahesh is working on his looks for the movie currently. Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus will jointly bankroll Sarkaru Vaari Paata.