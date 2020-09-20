Conspiracy to rob Rs 112 Cr from AP CM Relief Fund

The State Bank of India (SBI) officials at Mangalore, Delhi and Kolkata successfully foiled a conspiracy to rob Rs. 112 Cr from the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). The gangsters tried to use the fake cheques in the name of Assistant Secretary to AP Government, Revenue (CMRF), AP Secretariat, Velagapudi. The fake cheques have all the necessary stamps and signatures. It was mentioned account payee also. But still, the SBI officials got suspicious and cross checked with the AP Government.

On getting suspicions, the SBI officials telephoned their counterparts in the SBI Velagapudi branch at AP Secretariat. With this, it was revealed that the Assistant Secretary to the Government did not issue such cheques at all. The reasons for the bank officials to get suspicious were that the cheques involved huge amounts. Three fake cheques were used for drawing Rs. 52.65 Cr Mangalore, Rs. 39.85 Cr at Delhi branch and Rs. 24.65 Cr in Kolkata. All the cheques carried details of the Bank MG Road branch.

The SBI officials could prevent the massive fraud with alertness and caution. But the questions were arising how the fraudsters could get to know about the confidential details of the CMRF banking transactions. Officials are suspecting that there is a bigger conspiracy behind the entire failed fraud. It is not yet known whether the Government has initiated any probe or ordered any police investigation into the incident.