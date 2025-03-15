x
Home > Movie News

Mythri backing Srinu Vaitla

Published on March 15, 2025 by swathy

Mythri backing Srinu Vaitla

Srinu Vaitla was once one of the most successful directors and he delivered a series of comic entertainers with top actors of Tollywood. He delivered a series of flops and has doors closed to direct stars. His last directorial was Viswam and it featured Gopichand in the lead role. The film was a mediocre film and was not a disaster. The film collected single digit share in theatres. Srinu Vaitla has been working on a script from the past few months with young writers.

Samajavaragamana writer Nandu has penned a plot and Srinu Vaitla along with his writers completed the script. Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers listened to the script and he gave his nod to produce the project. Srinu Vaitla and his team are considering names like Ram Pothineni, Naveen Polishetty or Teja Sajja. All these actors are busy with their respective films. Mythri Movie Makers will soon arrange meetings and Srinu Vaitla is keen to start the shoot in the second half of the year. More details awaited.

