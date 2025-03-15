x
Home > Movie News

Samantha producing Shubam under Tralala Moving Pictures

Published on March 15, 2025

Samantha producing Shubam under Tralala Moving Pictures

The celebrated actress turned producer Samantha, is ready with the first film under her production banner Tralala Moving Pictures. This debut project titled Shubam shoot wrapped up and is preparing for a grand theatrical release.

The highly anticipated film, is a quirky comedy that promises a delightful mix of humor and thrills while offering a fresh take on everyday issues. Fans have been eagerly awaiting this unique venture from Samantha’s production house.

Samantha is introducing six talented new faces to the industry: Harshith Malgireddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Srinivas, and Shravani. These talented actors are ready to surprise everyone with a fun entertainer.

In addition to the promising cast, the film also boasts a talented technical crew, including cinematographer Mridul Sujit Sen, production designer Ram Charan Tej, and editor Dharmendra Kakarla.

The film is bankrolled by Tralala Moving Pictures in association with Kanakavalli Talkies.

The film is written by Vasanth Mariganti and directed by Praveen Kandregula, known for critically acclaimed Cinema Bandi. Samantha explained that this story was chosen as Tralala’s first project because it aligns with their vision of producing unique and thought-provoking cinema.

