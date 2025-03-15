Sivaji’s performance is a major USP for Court

Natural Star Nani produced a small film titled Court. The film is made on a strict budget and is directed by Ram Jagadeesh. Yesteryear actor Sivaji played an important role with negative shades. His portrayal as Mangapathi is winning accolades. Sivaji lived up to the expectations and offered a feast. Everyone is appreciating his performance and some of them even called Sivaji’s performance as the major USP of the film.

Sivaji is expected to receive many more offers because of his performance in Court. He is already busy as an actor after he made his comeback with the web series 90s. He is playing the lead role in a couple of films that are in shoot. After the release of Court, Sivaji is expected to turn busy as a lead antagonist in Telugu cinema. Court featured Priyadarshi, Harsh Roshan, Sridevi, Sai Kumar, Rohini and Harsha Vardhan in other important roles. Court is doing exceptional business all over.