Hrithik Roshan waiting for the Right Investor for Krrish 4

Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan have been working on Krrish 4 from a long time and the project got delayed and pushed due to various reasons. The film is planned on a budget of Rs 700 crores and Rakesh Roshan has been in talks with top director Siddharth Anand. The talks were positive but the recent development says that Siddharth Anand’s Marflix has walked out of the project and Krrish 4 is pushed to next year. No production house is ready to shell out Rs 700 crores on Krrish 4 as it would be a risky task.

Hrithik Roshan’s FilmKraft is now on a hunt for a potential investor to support the film. For now, Krrish 4 is pushed to 2026. Karan Malhotra was on board to direct the film and the recent development says that he walked out of the film after Siddharth Anand’s exit. Rakesh Roshan will now have to rope in a new director and his team to work on Krrish 4. For now, there are a lot of happenings in the project but the film will get the needed boost after it finds an investor.