Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Updates

Kalki 2898 AD is a memorable film in Prabhas’ career. The team announced a sequel even before the release of the film and Nag Ashwin has been working on the sequel and its pre-production work from the past few months. The pre-production work of the film reached the final stages and the regular shoot of the film will start in the last week of April. Amitabh Bachchan will join the sets of the film in May. The team is acquiring bulk dates of Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone and they would be finalized soon.

Prabhas too will have to allocate bulk dates for the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. The sequel is focused on how Ashwatthama and Bhairava will be on a mission to bring back Sumathi played by Deepika. The actress to hasn’t signed any new film after her maternity break and she is eagerly waiting for the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. Several sets of Complex are erected in Hyderabad. Nag Ashwin will conduct a series of workshops before he commences the shoot. C Ashwini Dutt will produce the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD on a lavish scale.