x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures
Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures
Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities
Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities
Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie
Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie
Malaika Arora Stuns In Black
Malaika Arora Stuns In Black
Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini
Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini
Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi
Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi
Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot
Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot
Dilruba Movie Review
Dilruba Movie Review
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Disha Patani Random Pictures
Disha Patani Random Pictures
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nayanthara’s 7000 square feet colonial-style bungalow

Published on March 15, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Updates
image
Nayanthara’s 7000 square feet colonial-style bungalow
image
Nag focuses on his 100th Film
image
Ram Charan and Buchi Babu’s Film is a Different Sports drama
image
Manchu Vishnu Exclusive Interview

Nayanthara’s 7000 square feet colonial-style bungalow

Actress Nayanthara and her husband, director Vignesh Shivan showed off their newly redone studio residence in Chennai during an interview with Architectural Digest India. The famous couple transformed a big, old house into a 7,000 square foot studio. Today AD India posted pictures and a video of the studio on Instagram. Designer Nikhita Reddy renovated the place to have an old British feel mixed with a modern, simple style. It has tall ceilings, big rooms, and lots of windows for sunlight. The studio also features natural interiors with carefully chosen old items, wood carvings, simple pieces, linen, and furniture made of rattan and teak wood. The house, which is in a nice part of Chennai called Venus Colony, also has great views of the city.

According to AD, the studio includes a conference room, a comfortable lounge for guests and parties, a big outdoor area, an outdoor dining space, a living room for visitors, bedrooms for their staff, a meeting room, and separate offices for Nayanthara and Vignesh. The actress has several new movies coming out soon. Her next role is in S Sashikanth’s film, Test, alongside Siddharth and R Madhavan. She will also be in Mookuthi Amman 2, a follow-up to Nayanthara’s popular 2020 movie, Mookuthi Amman. Additionally, she is working on Mahesh Narayanan’s movie with Mohanlal and Mammootty, a historical action film called Rakkayi. Nayanthara and Vignesh got married on June 9, 2022, and they have twin sons named Uyir and Ulag.

Next Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Updates Previous Nag focuses on his 100th Film
else

TRENDING

image
Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Updates
image
Nayanthara’s 7000 square feet colonial-style bungalow
image
Nag focuses on his 100th Film

Latest

image
Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Updates
image
Nayanthara’s 7000 square feet colonial-style bungalow
image
Nag focuses on his 100th Film
image
Ram Charan and Buchi Babu’s Film is a Different Sports drama
image
Manchu Vishnu Exclusive Interview

Most Read

image
South Indian BJP leaders stuck in a predicament
image
TDP Chief Chandababu Sets Five Guidelines for Party Success
image
Amaravati Capital City Construction to Begin in Mission Mode

Related Articles

Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie Malaika Arora Stuns In Black Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot Dilruba Movie Review Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe Disha Patani Random Pictures Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event