Nayanthara’s 7000 square feet colonial-style bungalow

Actress Nayanthara and her husband, director Vignesh Shivan showed off their newly redone studio residence in Chennai during an interview with Architectural Digest India. The famous couple transformed a big, old house into a 7,000 square foot studio. Today AD India posted pictures and a video of the studio on Instagram. Designer Nikhita Reddy renovated the place to have an old British feel mixed with a modern, simple style. It has tall ceilings, big rooms, and lots of windows for sunlight. The studio also features natural interiors with carefully chosen old items, wood carvings, simple pieces, linen, and furniture made of rattan and teak wood. The house, which is in a nice part of Chennai called Venus Colony, also has great views of the city.

According to AD, the studio includes a conference room, a comfortable lounge for guests and parties, a big outdoor area, an outdoor dining space, a living room for visitors, bedrooms for their staff, a meeting room, and separate offices for Nayanthara and Vignesh. The actress has several new movies coming out soon. Her next role is in S Sashikanth’s film, Test, alongside Siddharth and R Madhavan. She will also be in Mookuthi Amman 2, a follow-up to Nayanthara’s popular 2020 movie, Mookuthi Amman. Additionally, she is working on Mahesh Narayanan’s movie with Mohanlal and Mammootty, a historical action film called Rakkayi. Nayanthara and Vignesh got married on June 9, 2022, and they have twin sons named Uyir and Ulag.