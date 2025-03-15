Nag focuses on his 100th Film

King Nagarjuna hasn’t delivered a super hit in the past few years. He is doing crucial roles in Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Dhanush’s Kubera and they are due for release this year. Akkineni fans are eagerly waiting for the comeback of Nagarjuna. The actor too is now focused on designing his 100th film. A top producer is committed to produce the 100th film of Nagarjuna. The veteran actor recently gave his nod for the narration of a Tamil director named RA Karthik. If all goes well, this would be the 100th film of Nagarjuna.

Karthik earlier directed a class entertainer titled Nitham Oru Vaanam in Tamil. Ashok Selvan was seen in a triple role in the film. This untitled film is said to be a proper commercial entertainer. An official announcement will be made soon. Nagarjuna meanwhile is completing the shoots of Kubera and Coolie. The actor is demanding big remuneration though he is doing prominent roles and not the roles of a lead actor. Nagarjuna recently decided to take a break from Bigg Boss Telugu and focus more on films.