Ram Charan and Buchi Babu’s Film is a Different Sports drama

Global Star Ram Charan is currently sweating out for his next film directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Without major breaks, the shoot of the film is happening in a village set in Hyderabad. The film is said to be a sports drama and Ram Charan built the look of an athlete before he commenced the shoot of the film. Generally, any sports drama is designed around a single sport in a film. But this film is completely different.

Buchi Babu’s film has several sports involved and Ram Charan plays an athlete who is multi-talented. The story is well designed that it narrates several plots with multiple sports involved. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu will be seen in other prominent roles. Shiva Rajkumar essays the role of Ram Charan’s coach in the film. Peddi is the title considered and AR Rahman is scoring the music. Peddi is slated for release this year. Vriddhi Cinemas, Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. The film will have a pan-Indian release and the expectations on the film are huge.