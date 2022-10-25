Mythri Movie Makers facing the heat from Distributors

Mythri Movie Makers is producing films with several star actors. They are currently producing films with veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna. Chiranjeevi’s film is Waltair Veerayya and it is a mass entertainer. Balakrishna’s film is Veera Simha Reddy and the film too is a mass entertainer. Both these films are heading for a clash during Sankranthi 2023. The makers tried their best to avoid the clash but the announcements are made. The makers are now facing the heat from the distributors of the Telugu states.

With Adipurush and Vaarasudu too releasing during the season, there would be a huge scarcity for screens in B and C centres. Hence the advances would be low. The distributors are mounting pressure on Mythri Movie Makers to postpone one of the films to summer. Else they are not ready to pay huge advances considering the shared screens. The producers have invested hugely in both projects and they are expecting huge theatrical advances which will not happen. With four films releasing during the season and two of them produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the production house is now puzzled after they are facing the heat from the distributors.