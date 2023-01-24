Mythri’s Risk pays off for Sankranthi Releases

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers gambled big during this Sankranthi season with Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy. Both the films were not completed on the planned budgets and they had to clash and release during the Sankranthi season. Mythri decided to release both the films on their own across the Telugu states and the films ended up as money spinners. Waltair Veerayya dominated all the releases during the Sankranthi season. The non-theatrical deals recovered the budgets to an extent.

As per the estimate, Mythri will make a solid profit of Rs 40 crores through Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy. If the films were completed on the planned budgets, the profits would have been much higher. Veera Simha Reddy is said to have left a profit of Rs 15 crores for the makers. Waltair Veerayya is still running well and the makers are expected to pocket Rs 25 crores after all the recoveries and other expenses. Both Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy are commercial potboilers and they did well during the Sankranthi holiday season.