Naatu Naatu from RRR: Peppy Mass Number

The second single Naatu Naatu from RRR is unveiled today and it would be a feast for fans. The glimpse says that NTR and Ram Charan competed to thrill the audience. Charan and Tarak are the best dances of Tollywood and the duo are spotted in an energetic manner. Prem Rakshith has composed some impressive mass moves as per the tune and the situation. Watching NTR and Ram Charan dancing together would be the best gift for the Tollywood audience in 2022.

Naatu Naatu is an impressive peppy and mass number that is composed by MM Keeravani. Olivia Morris is spotted in the song. The making visuals are shown in the lyrical. RRR is hitting the screens on January 7th 2022 across the globe. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the leading ladies. The film is carrying terrific expectations.