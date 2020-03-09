Nag Ashwin following SS Rajamouli’s strategy

The announcement about Prabhas – Nag Ashwin stepped out some time ago and there are hundreds of ongoing speculations about the film, storyline, genre and the cast. Nag Ashwin made it clear that the film will be made on lavish standards and will have a pan Indian release. The latest news is that Nag Ashwin is all set to follow the strategy of SS Rajamouli for the film. Rajamouli has been preparing the audience from Magadheera. Rajamouli has a habit of revealing the plot to the audience in advance so that the audience will be prepared.

Nag Ashwin is all set to follow the same strategy and will hint the audience about the basic plot and the genre of Prabhas’ film. Nag Ashwin feels that this would put an end to all the speculations and the audience will be prepared well about the film. Nag Ashwin is also in plans to follow a new promotional strategy to introduce the lead characters of the film. Ashwini Dutt is the producer and the regular shoot commences from November this year.