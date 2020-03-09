Parimal’s tweet exposes Jagan-Modi-Shah’s ‘secret friendship’

Industrailist Parimal Nathwani’s tweet thanking AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for nominating him to Rajya Sabha from AP on Monday, has exposed the ‘secret friendship’ between Jagan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah. It also exposed ‘secret ties’ between YSRCP and BJP.

Nathwani tweeted, “I sincerely thank Hon’ble Chief Minister Sh @ysjagan and his party@YSRCParty for considering me as their Rajya Sabha candidate from Andhra Pradesh. I am committed to serve the people of #AndhraPradesh. @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah #RajyaSabha”

Though there is nothing uncommon to thank Jagan and his party, which nominated him for Rajya Sabha, what triggered political speculations was Nathwani tagging his tweet to Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah.

This triggered speculations that Jagan gifted Rajya Sabha seat to Nathwani on the recommendations of PM Modi and Amit Shah and not because of only Mukesh Ambani, the Reliance chief, who made a personal visit to Jagan in Tedepally along with Nathiwani on February 29 seeking Rajya Sabha nomination from AP, for his close friend.

Speculations were rife that Mukesh secured the assurance of Jagan’s support to Nathwani from Modi and Amit Shah for Rajya Sabha nomination and he visited Jagan only later.

There was a buzz in political circles that Modi and Amit Shah conveyed their message to Jagan on nominating Nathwani to Rajya Sabha from AP and Jagan strictly followed their orders from New Delhi and nominated Nathwani to Rajya Sabha without any delay.