Dhak Dhak Dhak from Uppena: A Visual Treat

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music for Vaisshav Tej’s debut film Uppena. The first single Nee Kannu Neeli Samudram is an instant hit and is on the top of the music charts. The video song of the second single ‘Dhak Dhak Dhak’ is out today and it is a visual treat. DSP composes one more super hit tune for the song which is an instant hit. Vaisshav Tej and Krithi Shetty shine well in their assignments with utmost perfection.

The poetic narration of the song will impress the music lovers and audience big time. Dhak Dhak Dhak is a youthful romantic number which has everything right. The visuals are rich and the lyrics are apt. Uppena is slated for April 2nd release. Buchi Babu is the director and Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings are the producers. The released singles garnered good expectations on Uppena which is said to be a rustic love story.