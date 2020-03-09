Sukumar scraps the first schedule of Allu Arjun’s Next

Sukumar is all set to direct Allu Arjun in his next film and the next schedule of the film will commence in the Nallamala forest. Sukumar canned some of the episodes without Allu Arjun in Kerala in the past. Now the entire Kerala schedule is said to have been scrapped. Sukumar and his team used those episodes for the trial shoot and all these episodes will be canned again in the upcoming schedule in the Nallamala forest.

The Kerala schedule took place for a week and this helped the team to get a clear picture of the shoots in thick forests which will help them in the upcoming schedule. Allu Arjun will participate in this schedule. Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine and Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu will be seen in other important roles. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, this untitled film is aimed for Dasara release.