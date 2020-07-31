Nag returns back to shoot

All the Tollywood top actors and directors are away from film shoots after the arrival of coronavirus pandemic. The veteran actors decided to return back to work after the vaccination for the deadly virus is available. King Nagarjuna returned back to work and he started shooting for the promo of Bigg Boss 4. Nag will be hosting the fourth season of Bigg Boss 4 that will start in August.

The promo is currently shot in Annapurna Studios and Kalyan Krishna Kurasala is the director. Baahubali cinematographer Senthil Kumar is handling the cinematography for this promo. Nag is expected to complete the promo shoot in the next couple of days. Bigg Boss 4 is expected to start from the mid of August and will continue for 50 days. The 12 contestants of Bigg Boss 4 are finalized and the list will be announced after the show starts. Star MAA will telecast Bigg Boss 4 and Nag is charging a huge remuneration for the reality show.