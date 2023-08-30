Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence

There was a strong buzz going on web media that Naga Chaitanya walked out of the theatre after watching Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi film trailer from the theatre. He was present there for the Boys Hostel film screening.

Naga Chaitanya calls it ‘utter rubbish’. He trashed the rumours and asked Telugu websites not to carry such rumours. He requested all the web media to correct the article. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were married on the 6th of October in 2017 in Goa and the duo announced their divorce officially on October 2nd 2021.