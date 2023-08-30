Samantha Suffers Financial Loss

After Rashmika Mandanna, another top actress Samantha faces financial fraud from her manager. As per sources, Samantha reportedly lost Rs 1 Cr due to her manager. The actress is currently in the USA for her treatment. She had a telephone conversation with her manager about the financial dealings from the USA. She was not satisfied with his answers. He worked with Samantha for more than a decade and helped her to fetch many key opportunities.

Sources also claim that Sam’s producers have suggested her to change him and warned her that he is a changed man. He is the man behind Samantha fetching the opportunity of The Family Man 2. Samantha is in deep shock after learning about the fraud of her most trusted man. She is looking for a replacement. The actress is currently on a break and returned her advances to producers.