Sonal Chauhan In Talks For Mahesh Babu Next?

After the success of RRR, director Rajamouli is working on Mahesh Babu’s film. The film’s pre-production work is currently underway and there was also a buzz that Hollywood actors are in consideration for the film. Shooting is expected to commence next year.

The latest buzz is that Ghost actress Sonal Chauhan has been approached for a role in SSMB29. The actress has no good films in hand and a role in Mahesh Babu – Rajamouli film will be a comeback for her. Besides this, Mahesh Babu will finish his Guntur Kaaram before joining SSMB29, which is scheduled for Sankranthi 2024 release.

