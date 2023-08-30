Ganesh Anthem Promo Impresses Big Time

Advertisement

Nata Simham Nandamuri Balakrishna is working for the first time with director Anil Ravipudi, heroines Kajal Aggarwal, and Sreeleela, and producers Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi of Shine Screens for Bhagavanth Kesari.

The film’s first single- Ganesh Anthem will be dropped on September 1st. Today, a promo of the song is revealed. It impresses big-time for the reason that Balakrishna and Sreeleela enchant with their wonderful bonding as uncle and niece. While the posters created interest in the song, the promo heightened the curiosity.

The visuals are vivid and magnificent. So, we get to see the amazing dances of Balakrishna and Sreeleela in this mass number. S Thaman rendered the soundtracks for the movie which is gearing up for release on October 19th.