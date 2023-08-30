Naidu promises more sops for women for 2024 general election

TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday promised more sops for the women in the state. He interacted with the women at the Mangalagiri party office.

The party women led by Telugu Mahila president Vangalapudi Anitha tied Rakhi for Naidu at the party office. They greeted him all the best and said that they would tie Rakhi next year as chief minister of the state.

Addressing the women, Chandrababu Naidu said that he had come up with several programmes exclusively for the women. The Mahashakthi programme would help the overall development of women in the state.

The former chief minister said that he would give three LPG cylinders for every family and would offer one more if required. He would study the issue and make a final promise on the issue, he said. He also said that the women in the YSR Congress rule were suffering from price rise.

He also blamed the YSR Congress government for ignoring the SHG women and their group loans. He said that he would streamline the SHG loans once he formed the next government. He appealed to the women to support him in the next elections for their welfare.

He said he would give Rs 15,000 to each mother for the education of their children under the Thalliki Vandanam scheme. He said he would give Rs 15,000 for every child no matter how many children are in the family.

The former chief minister also said that his promise to provide free travel in the APSRTC buses in the district is receiving widespread appreciation from the women. He promised to bring more such programmes once he formed the government.

Chandrababu Naidu appealed to the women to leave their welfare and the future of their children to him. He said that the present government was increasing the gap between the rich and the poor and emphasised the need to create wealth and bring down the gap. He said he would assure their future and wanted them to support him in the election.