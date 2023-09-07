Naga Shaurya takes an Interesting Decision

Promising actor Naga Shaurya hasn’t delivered big in the recent years. He had high hopes on Rangabali but the film bombed badly. His parents Shankar Prasad and Usha Mulpuri have been producing his films on Aira Creations banner. The latest ongoing speculation says that Naga Shaurya decided to float his own production house and is keen to produce interesting content. This is an interesting move when the actor has an established production house. He will also co-produce his upcoming projects.

Films like Ashwaddhama and Krishna Vrinda Vihari bankrolled on Aira Creations failed badly. This may have forced Naga Shaurya to take this decision. Naga Shaurya is also not in a hurry and he is yet to pick up his next film. He signed an actioner in the direction of SS Arunachalam and the film was launched last year.