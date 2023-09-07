Amigos girl in Nag’s Next

The announcement teaser of Nagarjuna’s upcoming film Naa Saami Ranga created a positive buzz on the film. The shoot of the film is expected to start during the middle of this month. Choreographer Vijay Binny is making his directorial debut with this action entertainer. The makers have been on a hunt for the leading lady for a long time. Names like Kajal Aggarwal and Tamannaah are considered initially.

Kannada beauty and Amigos heroine Ashika Ranganath has been locked as the leading lady in Naa Saami Ranga. The team conducted a photo shoot in Annapurna Studios after which the young beauty was finalized beside Nagarjuna. MM Keeravani will score the music and Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer. Naa Saami Ranga is announced for Sankranthi 2024 release. The film will be extensively shot in Hyderabad and Mysore.