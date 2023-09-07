Nani’s next is a pan-Indian Actioner

Natural Star Nani who delivered a series of impressive films has been keen to attain a pan-Indian film with his upcoming films. Films like Shyam Singha Roy and Dasara proved the actor’s potential in the genre of action. Nani’s next film is Hi Nanna and is an urban rom-com. Soon after this, Nani gave his nod for Ante Sundaraniki director Vivek Athreya and the film is expected to roll this year. This untitled film is a full-length actioner and is planned on a massive budget.

The film will also have a pan-Indian release next year and the makers are working on such plans. DVV Danayya will produce this big-budget attempt and the actors, and technicians are currently being finalized. An official announcement for the same is awaited. Nani also gave his initial nod for two more films that will be announced next year.