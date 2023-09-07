Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 Day 3: Face the Beast

After two eventful days filled with nominations, heated debates, and a fair share of tension, the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 appeared to be inclined towards reconciliation and building camaraderie on Day 3.

Contestants Forge New Relationships:

Day 3 saw the housemates delving deeper into their personalities, forming new connections, and smoothing over any rough patches in existing relationships. In a heartwarming moment, Shakeela displayed her affection for Teja with a warm kiss on his cheek, leaving him delighted. Their friendship seemed to be on the road to recovery. Meanwhile, Shakeela and Prince took some time to address their issues, taking significant steps towards resolving their differences. Previously, Prince had nominated Shakeela for her perceived rudeness.

Notably, there was a remarkable transformation in some contestants, particularly Kiran Rathode, who had previously appeared reserved and subdued. Their newfound cheerfulness injected a positive atmosphere into the house.

Gossip and Light-Hearted Banter:

However, as the housemates bonded and developed connections, it was only natural for gossip and light-hearted banter to surface. Shakeela and Amar were observed indulging in some good-natured ribbing about fellow contestants Shivaji and Prashant. While some relationships were on the mend, others appeared to face further strain due to these exchanges.

“Face The Beast” – A Golden Opportunity:

Day 3 introduced an exciting twist in the form of a task presented by Bigg Boss, offering contestants a golden opportunity. The winner of the final task would enjoy a coveted five-week immunity from nominations and eliminations, a substantial advantage in this high-stakes game.

The initial challenge, aptly named “Face the Beast,” required each contestant to confront a formidable opponent, aptly referred to as the “beast,” within a wrestling ring. The objective was to remain in the ring for as long as possible, while the beast attempted to throw them out. While some contestants, such as Shivaji, Shakeela, and Teja, approached the task with humor, others, particularly those with greater physical fitness, took it quite seriously. Surprisingly, even contestants who appeared physically weaker, like Prashant, demonstrated impressive skills. Sandeep and Priyanka emerged as the victors of this round, with Sandeep narrowly defeating Prashant by a mere five-second margin.

As Day 3 unfolded within the Bigg Boss house, it brought forth moments of laughter, budding friendships, and fierce competition, setting the stage for more drama and surprises in the days to come. With further tasks on the horizon as part of this golden opportunity, anticipation continues to build regarding who will ultimately secure this coveted five-week immunity.