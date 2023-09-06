Miss shetty Mr Polishetty Movie Review

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Movie Review

Live Updates:

6;50 PM Anvita explains her intent to Siddhu. Shocked siddhu continues with his standup comedy

6:25 PM First Half Report :

Naveen Polishetty’s bright performance is the saving grace of the first half. The film takes time to get into the grove,progresses steadily since then.

6;00 PM Anushka is in search for a sperm donor,finds Siddhu attractive

5:40 PM Mr.Polishetty has been introduced as a standup comedian

5:25 PM Anvita and her mother moves to India.

5:15 PM Movie opens in London. Chef Anvita (Anushka) and her mother (Jayasudha ) are introduced.

Release Date : 7 September 2023

Director: Mahesh Babu

Music: Gopi Sundar

Cinematography: Nirav Shah

Producers: UV Creations

