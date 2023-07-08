Naga Shaurya Walks Out Of Success Meet

Naga Shaurya’s Rangabali go released Friday and disappointed the audience at the box office. The film was raved with bad reviews and disappointed word of mouth. But the makers have arranged a success meet today. When the reporters asked him about the same, Naga Shaurya was disappointed with the questions and left the success meet in between, saying we need to understand the situation.

Naga Shaurya was having huge expectations on Rangabali. He was very confident on the film. During the time of film promotions, he said that Rangabali is going to leave producers in huge profits. But the film turned out to be a complete debacle. Rangabali was from a debut director Pawan and Yukti Thareja is the leading actress.