Naga Shaurya’s Krishna Vrinda Vihari Trailer is Hilarious

Advertisement

Naga Shaurya’s home production Krishna Vrinda Vihari is delayed several times and it is finally hitting the screens on September 23rd. The trailer of Krishna Vrinda Vihari is out now and it is hilariously packed. The trailer hints that the film is well balanced with entertainment, romance and family drama. The trailer looks colorful and Shirley Setia is the leading lady. Naga Shaurya plays a youngster who comes from an orthodox family and moves to the city on his professional front.

The cinematography work and the background score are the other assets. Radhika, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Rahul Ramakrishna played other important roles. The production values look grand. On the whole, the trailer of Krishna Vrinda Vihari looks promising with fresh and entertaining content. IRA Creations produced Krishna Vrinda Vihari and Mahati Swara Sagar composed the music. Naga Shaurya has high hopes on the film and he is preparing for a grand set of promotions.