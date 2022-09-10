Vijay Deverakonda lines up one more Interesting Project

Vijay Deverakonda is lining up interesting projects in his career. After he shelved Janaganamana, the actor is holding talks with several filmmakers. As per the new update, Vijay Deverakonda is holding talks with Bollywood directors duo Raj and DK for a film. C Ashwini Dutt will produce this film on Vyjayanthi Movies banner. Raj and DK met Vijay Deverakonda and narrated a script recently. The actor responded on a positive note.

Ashwini Dutt went through the script after Vijay Deverakonda gave his nod. Dutt too was positive and the script work of the film is happening now. Ashwini Dutt paid an advance for Vijay Deverakonda after the release of Nani’s Yevade Subramanyam. He listened to several stories and scripts but none of them impressed him. Finally, Raj and DK impressed Ashwini Dutt and Vijay Deverakonda. The project details will be announced very soon.