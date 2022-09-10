Hero Simbu & director Gautham Menon teamed up to score a hattrick hit with an Action emotional saga, ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ made in 2 parts.

Announced to release in Telugu as ‘The Life of Muthu’ under Prestigious banner Sravanthi Movies, its teaser is out now.

Giving a glimpse of the engrossing journey of MUTHU, it unveils intense action scenes ft. Simbu with engaging music by Genius music director AR Rahman. The visuals seem very intriguing and GVM mark making can be witnessed.

With a decent market in Telugu for Simbu & GVM’s films, the latest teaser raised expectations and created a positive buzz on the film.

Starring Siddhi Idnani as female lead, Neeraj Madhav and Radhika Sarathkumar are seen to play pivotal roles in the film.

Aimed to release in Telugu & Tamil, Ishari.K. Ganesh is producing it under Vels Film International banner,and Sravanthi Movies is onboard to release it in AP/TG on September 15th.