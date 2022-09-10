Brahmastra takes a record opening in the Telugu States – Day1 Collections

Brahmastra has smashed all records for a Bollywood films in the Telugu States as the film are called a Net of 5.85 Cr on its opening day. It has surpassed the previous record Dhoom3 by a huge 60% margin which did 3.65 Cr Nett back 2013. The collections reported here are for both Hindi and Telugu Langauges. Gross could be around 6.80 Cr. The film is carrying positive reports among the audience and is expected to have a very good weekend.

The film is doing well in Hindi language with a Net of 31 Cr on the opening day which is biggest for a Non holiday release. It’s expected to collect 105 cr net in the Hindi language in the opening weekend.

Gross – Total collections from the ticket sales

Net – collection after the deduction of GST from gross

Share – collection after deducting theatre rents from Nett