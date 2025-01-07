Nagabandham Pre Look: Mesmerizing

Abhishek Nama’s second directorial venture, Nagabandham, stars Virat Karrna of Peddha Kapu fame. The filming of the movie is currently taking place in a gigantic set in Hyderabad, with the lead actors actively participating in the shoot.

The film’s first look that will introduce the lead character Virat Karrna as Rudhra will be revealed on January 13th. Meanwhile, they came up with a mesmerizing pre look poster. Virat is seen standing before an enormous, ancient temple door, which is slightly opened, allowing a mysterious beam of light to escape. The glowing light hints at the deep secrets and dangers that lie hidden within, establishing the spiritual essence of the film.

Joining Virat Karrna in pivotal roles are Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon, who play the female leads in this grand project produced by Kishore Annapureddy under the banners of Abhishek Pictures and NIK Studios, with Tarak Cinemas as co-producer. Nagabandham is set to release as a Pan-India film with the tagline of The Secret Treasure.