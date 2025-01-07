x
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
Alaya F Perfect Back Poses
Anjali In Game Changer Promotions
SJ Suryah Interview Stills
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala
Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family
Height Increase Tips
Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes
Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family
Nagabandham Pre Look: Mesmerizing

Published on January 7, 2025

Abhishek Nama’s second directorial venture, Nagabandham, stars Virat Karrna of Peddha Kapu fame. The filming of the movie is currently taking place in a gigantic set in Hyderabad, with the lead actors actively participating in the shoot.

The film’s first look that will introduce the lead character Virat Karrna as Rudhra will be revealed on January 13th. Meanwhile, they came up with a mesmerizing pre look poster. Virat is seen standing before an enormous, ancient temple door, which is slightly opened, allowing a mysterious beam of light to escape. The glowing light hints at the deep secrets and dangers that lie hidden within, establishing the spiritual essence of the film.

Joining Virat Karrna in pivotal roles are Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon, who play the female leads in this grand project produced by Kishore Annapureddy under the banners of Abhishek Pictures and NIK Studios, with Tarak Cinemas as co-producer. Nagabandham is set to release as a Pan-India film with the tagline of The Secret Treasure.

