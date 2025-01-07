x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
Alaya F Perfect Back Poses
Alaya F Perfect Back Poses
Anjali In Game Changer Promotions
Anjali In Game Changer Promotions
SJ Suryah Interview Stills
SJ Suryah Interview Stills
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala
Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family
Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family
Height Increase Tips
Height Increase Tips
Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes
Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Congress demands to seize KTR’s passport:

Published on January 7, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded Version Soon
image
Ajith’s Race Car Mishap: Actor Uninjured
image
Daaku Maharaaj Movie Press Meet
image
Congress demands to seize KTR’s passport:
image
Nagabandham Pre Look: Mesmerizing

Congress demands to seize KTR’s passport:

The politics around KTR’s arrest are heating up in Telangana. With High Court dismissing KTR’s Quash petition in Formula E Racing case, Congress leaders are launching relentless verbal attacks on BRS leader.

Expressing concern that BRS working president and MLA KT Rama Rao may run way to foreign nations, Congress MLC Balmoor Venkat urged Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials to seize the passport of KTR.

“KTR has given Rs 55 Cr money from state’s exchequer to a private company in the name of Formul E Racing. Is HMDA KTR’s private property? After doing such a large scale corruption, he is saying that this is a small case. This might be a small amount for KTR, who had done even larger corruption. But Congress Government will not leave KTR for looting public money. Even Court has dismissed KTR’s Quash petition,” said Balmoor Venkat speaking at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday.

“As High Court dismissed KTR’s Quash petition, he might run away from India to other countries. So, ACB should seize the passport of KTR,” urged Venkat Balmoor.

Congress senior leader and MLA Rammohan Reddy questioned, why KTR is fearing ACB inquiry, if he had not done any corruption.

“Even High Court has not believed KTR’s words. Now arrest fear has gripped KTR. He has been saying that ACB case on Formula E Racing irregularities is a small case. If it is such a small case why is KTR fearing to attend ACB inquiry without advocates? Why is KTR approaching Supreme Court?” questioned Rammohan Reddy, lambasting BRS working president KTR.

Next Daaku Maharaaj Movie Press Meet Previous Nagabandham Pre Look: Mesmerizing
else

TRENDING

image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded Version Soon
image
Ajith’s Race Car Mishap: Actor Uninjured
image
Congress demands to seize KTR’s passport:

Latest

image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded Version Soon
image
Ajith’s Race Car Mishap: Actor Uninjured
image
Daaku Maharaaj Movie Press Meet
image
Congress demands to seize KTR’s passport:
image
Nagabandham Pre Look: Mesmerizing

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu’s Kuppam Tour Day 2: Focus on Jobs, Income, and Public Service
image
Raja Singh warns Revanth Reddy on Goondaism
image
Indian Tech Companies Dominate H-1B Visas

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024 Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor Adah Sharma With Her Pets Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025 Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions Alaya F Perfect Back Poses Anjali In Game Changer Promotions SJ Suryah Interview Stills Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event GameChanger Pre Release Event Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family Height Increase Tips Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes