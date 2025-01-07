Congress demands to seize KTR’s passport:

The politics around KTR’s arrest are heating up in Telangana. With High Court dismissing KTR’s Quash petition in Formula E Racing case, Congress leaders are launching relentless verbal attacks on BRS leader.

Expressing concern that BRS working president and MLA KT Rama Rao may run way to foreign nations, Congress MLC Balmoor Venkat urged Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials to seize the passport of KTR.

“KTR has given Rs 55 Cr money from state’s exchequer to a private company in the name of Formul E Racing. Is HMDA KTR’s private property? After doing such a large scale corruption, he is saying that this is a small case. This might be a small amount for KTR, who had done even larger corruption. But Congress Government will not leave KTR for looting public money. Even Court has dismissed KTR’s Quash petition,” said Balmoor Venkat speaking at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday.

“As High Court dismissed KTR’s Quash petition, he might run away from India to other countries. So, ACB should seize the passport of KTR,” urged Venkat Balmoor.

Congress senior leader and MLA Rammohan Reddy questioned, why KTR is fearing ACB inquiry, if he had not done any corruption.

“Even High Court has not believed KTR’s words. Now arrest fear has gripped KTR. He has been saying that ACB case on Formula E Racing irregularities is a small case. If it is such a small case why is KTR fearing to attend ACB inquiry without advocates? Why is KTR approaching Supreme Court?” questioned Rammohan Reddy, lambasting BRS working president KTR.