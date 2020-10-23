Nagarjuna joins the shoot of Wild Dog in Himalayas

King Nagarjuna resumed the shoot of his upcoming action entertainer Wild Dog near Rohtang Pass, Himalayas today. The schedule will continue for the next 21 days with which the entire shoot of the film will be wrapped up. Nagarjuna posted a video showing the exclusive locales which are located 13,000 feet above the sea level. Some action stunts will be shot in this long schedule. Solomon is the director and Nag plays the role of an NIA cop in Wild Dog.

Nag took a break for Bigg Boss 4 to complete this crucial schedule of Wild Dog. Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher will be seen in other crucial roles. Matinee Entertainments are the producers and Wild Dog releases next year.