Nagarjuna prefers not to speak about AP Ticket Pricing Controversy

The makers of Bangarraju announced that the film will release on January 14th. To announce the release date, the makers arranged a press meet. Here are the highlights of the speech of Nagarjuna:

Felt bad for the postponement of RRR as the team worked for more than five years. RRR is a pan-Indian film and it has to release across the globe and the film deserves a huge release for the efforts from the team. The same is the case with Radhe Shyam and the film too is a pan-Indian project. It is unfortunate.

I am not here to talk about politics on a film stage. I will not talk about the ticket pricing issue. There is no problem with my film. If the ticket prices are hiked, my film will earn more money.

I loved the film to the core. The film has all the needed emotions and Bangarraju will live up to the expectations. There are seven heroines in one of the songs in Bangarraju.

There would be no Akhil in Bangarraju and the news is just a rumor.

Wanted to release Bangarraju even if RRR and Radhe Shyam released. Soggade Chinni Nayana released with five films during Sankranthi in the past.

Naga Chaitanya has never done a native film in his career. Bangarraju will help him for his career.

I am out of the numbers game long ago. Numbers will vanish every year.

Naga Chaitanya is dubbing for his role currently and he will attend other events soon.