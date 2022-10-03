Nagarjuna waiting for the result of God Father

Nagarjuna hasn’t tasted success in the recent years. All his recent offerings failed miserably at the box-office and the actor is super confident on The Ghost which is releasing on the eve of Dasara. The Ghost will compete with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s God Father. Nagarjuna is eagerly waiting for the result of God Father. The film’s director Mohan Raja narrated an interesting script and Nag is yet to give the final nod. The film is speculated as the 100th film of Nagarjuna and his son Akhil is expected to play a prominent role in the film. Nagarjuna will son Mohan Raja’s film if God Father ends up impressive.

Nag will also have to score a hit at any cost with The Ghost. Hence both God Father and The Ghost are crucial for Nagarjuna. The advance sales for both these films are opened recently. The Ghost is an action thriller directed by Praveen Sattaru. The film is also releasing in Hindi and Tamil in a decent number of screens. In Telugu states, Nag kpt hold of some of the regions instead of taking home his remuneration.