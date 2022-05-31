Naidu decries internet ban in Konaseema

TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday demanded the Jagan Reddy Government to restore internet services immediately in the Konaseema area in Godavari region.

Naidu called it ‘inefficiency’ on the part of the YCP Government not to restore internet services even after a gap of one week.

In a tweet here, the TDP chief said that it was painful to see ‘internet shutdown’ in a mostly peaceful area like Konaseema. Usually, such a shutdown would be imposed in long term troubled areas like Kashmir.

Chandrababu Naidu advised the Jagan Government to realise that in present day human society, the internet had become almost an essential service and a basic necessity. It has become part and parcel of the common man’s life.

Naidu pointed out that even small traders and vendors were using the internet for their day to day transactions. It was not correct to continue the ban on the internet even after a week of shutdown in these days of technology-driven human society.

The TDP chief asserted that the internet services should be immediately restored without any further delay. Any complacency in this regard would cause greater inconvenience to the public. It was a matter concerning lakhs of people.