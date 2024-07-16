Naidu directs Ministers, MLAs not to interfere with free sand policy

Spread the love

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the Ministers and MLAs not to interfere with the free sand policy being implemented in the state. He told them to leave the entire issue to the state government officials. He also told them not to stock the sand and sell it to the people as was done during the YSR Congress regime.

Chandrababu Naidu interacted with the ministers at the cabinet meeting after the official agenda was over. He told them that the free sand would increase the construction activity in the state and that would bring income to the government. He said he would monitor the free sand policy on a regular interval. He also told them to bring to his notice any issue in the free sand policy.

He told them that after October this year, all the sand reaches would come into force. The boat societies would also get the license to sell sand in the state, he said. In the next three months, one crore tons of sand is required, he said.

The chief minister said that there is a financial crisis in the state. He wanted the ministers to understand that and bring down their expenditure. He also told the ministers to hold review meetings in the ministries once in every month and monitor the functioning of the officials. He also told them to go to the people and explain their work in the ministry.

The chief minister told the ministers to be available for the party workers and MLAs. He said that the assembly session would be held for five days from July 22. He wanted all the ministers to be available for the Assembly session on all the five days.

Chandrababu Naidu told them that the government would constitute a three ministers committee to study the crop insurance scheme in the state. The previous government did not pay the premium for the crop insurance scheme, the chief minister said. He further told them that this government would have to pay the premium for the next five years.

The chief minister also mentioned about the ration rice smuggling by Kakinada former MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy. He said that the father is the civil supplies corporation chairman, one son is an MLA and another son is the rice millers association chairman. All the three have smuggled the ration rice, the chief minister told the ministers. He said that this issue would be discussed at length in the next cabinet meeting. He said that this government would not leave anyone involved in any corruption.