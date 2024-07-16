Government Announces Free Bus Service in Andhra Pradesh

Spread the love

As part of a pre-election announcement, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to launch a free bus service for women on August 15th. This innovative initiative, called the “Super Six Scheme,” will offer free public transport for women, girls, and transgender persons through the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC).

All females, regardless of age, can utilize this free travel service within the state. The scheme also extends the same benefits to transgender individuals.

Palle Velugu and Express buses will offer this facility. The scheme will also apply to interstate travel along Andhra Pradesh borders.

Chandrababu Naidu has begun implementing his election promises. The APSRTC free bus scheme was launched by AP State Transport, Sports, and Youth Services Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy. This initiative aims to empower women and ensure they do not have to rely on others for their transportation needs.

Free bus services were first introduced in Karnataka, followed by Telangana, and is now being implemented in Andhra Pradesh.

-Sanyogita