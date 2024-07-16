x
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Anjali New York Trip
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos
Pragya Yadav’s Styling
Shraddha Srinath at Mechanic Rowdy Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala : Wedding Celebrations Kick Started
Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art
Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear
Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo
Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love
Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar
Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Home > Politics

Government Announces Free Bus Service in Andhra Pradesh

Published on July 16, 2024 by

As part of a pre-election announcement, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to launch a free bus service for women on August 15th. This innovative initiative, called the “Super Six Scheme,” will offer free public transport for women, girls, and transgender persons through the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC).

All females, regardless of age, can utilize this free travel service within the state. The scheme also extends the same benefits to transgender individuals.

Palle Velugu and Express buses will offer this facility. The scheme will also apply to interstate travel along Andhra Pradesh borders.

Chandrababu Naidu has begun implementing his election promises. The APSRTC free bus scheme was launched by AP State Transport, Sports, and Youth Services Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy. This initiative aims to empower women and ensure they do not have to rely on others for their transportation needs.

Free bus services were first introduced in Karnataka, followed by Telangana, and is now being implemented in Andhra Pradesh.

-Sanyogita

