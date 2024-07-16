x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

Gudivada is freed from Kodali Nani, says MLA Ramu

Published on July 16, 2024

Gudivada is freed from Kodali Nani, says MLA Ramu

Gudivada town is freed from former minister and former MLA Kodali Nani, said sitting MLA Venigandla Ramu on Monday. He said that the Assembly constituency is now breathing fresh air with the defeat of Kodali Nani.

Venigandla Ramu attended a party hosted by the owners of Sarath Theater in the town, which was occupied by Kodali Nani ten years ago. Ramu freed the theater and handed it over to the owners. Kodali Nani occupied the theater and opened the party office here against the wishes of the owners.

Ramu said that the TDP government had also freed a nine acre of land which was under occupation of Kodali Nani. The land was given to its original owners, he said.

The theater owners have met MLA Venigandla Ramu and told them that their theater was under the seizure of Kodali Nani. The MLA directed the police to visit the theater and take it over. As the police took the theater under their custody, it was handed over to the owners.

The MLA said that Kodali Nani and his supporters have occupied several properties in Gudivada. He said he would do justice to everyone whoever approaches him. He said such grabbing and occupation of properties would not happen in the TDP regime. The TDP would not allow land grabbing, he said.

One of the partners of the theater, Yalavarthi Srinivasa Rao said that the theater was under the control of former minister Kodali Nani. He said that the former minister occupied the theater and used it as his party office. We tried to get it back on several occasions, but could not get it, he said.

He expressed happiness as the theater was freed from Kodali Nani and handed over to the partners. He said that they would save the property in the years to come.

