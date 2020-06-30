Naidu expresses shock over Parawada gas leak in Vizag

TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday expressed concern over the Benzene gas leakage incident that took place at Sainar Life Sciences Pharma Company in Visakhapatnam. Mr. Naidu conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased persons in the gas tragedy. He demanded the YCP Government to immediately provide best medical treatment to those injured in the incident.

The TDP chief termed it as an alarming situation as another poisonous gas leak incident occurred even as the people of the port city were yet to recover from the shock of LG Polymers tragedy. Mr. Naidu wanted the Government to give all necessary support and assistance to the kin of the deceased.

As per reports, nearly two persons were dead while four others fell unconscious in the latest incident. The TDP Vizag leaders demanded that the Government immediately arrest the management of the company. They criticised that necessary action was not taken to ensure safeguards in the industries even after the LG Polymers disaster.

The Opposition also demanded the seizure of the Sainar Pharma industry following the Benzene leak from its reactor and for not taking timely preventive measures.