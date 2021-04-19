Naidu plea for ‘work from home’ for employees

In the past one week, over four employees of the AP Secretariat have died due to Coronavirus infection. Many more employees are getting infected and taking home isolation. The employees associations have already demanded preventive measures and online working but the Government has not taken a decision yet. Amid this, former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has made an open appeal to CM Jagan Reddy to allow ‘work from home’ for the Government staff.

The situation in the Secretariat turned very emotional after a man and wife both lost their lives in a matter of days. There is rising criticism that the YCP Government is not taking advance measures for saving the lives of the people from the threatening epidemic. There should be a contingency plan to save lives.

Mr. Naidu asked why the Chief Minister was pressuring the employees to come to office when he himself was not coming out of his Tadepalli residence. It is high time the Government should provide vaccination to all the permanent, outsourcing and contract employees urgently.

The employees, who are getting infected, are losing their lives because of lack of the required treatment. The Government should arrange for the best available medicare to them.