Naidu says AP should not become another Sri Lanka

TDP President and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said that like in Sri Lanka, the people of Andhra Pradesh were also being subjected to unprecedented oppression.

Naidu said the Sri Lanka rulers resorted to physical suppression of the people following the total collapse of their country’s economy. In AP also, endless attacks were being perpetrated on the citizens by undermining all institutions and systems.

On the third and final day of ‘Badude Badudu’ tour in Kuppam, the TDP chief addressed party youth activists meeting and road shows. He said his only wish was that the AP State should not slip into lawlessness and disorder like Sri Lanka.

Expressing concern, Naidu said, “My anguish is that Andhra Pradesh should not become another Sri Lanka. Our Government has taken state debt to Rs. 8 Lakh Crores. The people of the State would have to pay this debt for the next 30 to 40 years. This is a big concern for all of us.”

Chandrababu Naidu deplored that the financial standards of the AP people had touched a new low. The YSRCP ‘nava ratnalu’ (nine jewels promises) have turned into ‘nava randhralu’ (nine holes for YCP corruption). Jagan Reddy’s ‘badudu palana’ (unbearable taxes) was breaking the backs of all sections of society.

Naidu demanded that the government explain what happened to the job calendar that it had promised to release every year. The TDP gave Rs. 2,500 unemployment allowance, which was cancelled under the Jagan rule. The Chief Minister should clarify why he had denied this allowance to the youth.

The TDP chief called upon the youth to take the responsibility to rescue the State. Like nowhere else in the country, the petrol and diesel rates were increased in AP. The present rulers had no credibility and no respect for the people. They had changed ‘Gadapa Gadapaku YCP’ to ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Govt’ after seeing severe anti-YCP feelings among the public.

Naidu once again asserted that the farmers should strongly oppose the Government’s move to fix meters on the agricultural motors. The Government was trying to bring pressure on the farmers on the meters issue. Already agriculture was in a deep crisis. Once fitted, the meters would become the noose round the necks of farmers.