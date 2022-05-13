Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day1 AP/TS Collections

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has taken good opening in the Telugu States with a distributor share of 32.40 Cr. This is the biggest opening ever for a Mahesh Babu film. It has recorded third biggest opening in the Nizam area behind Bheemla Nayak. The film is carrying decent word of mouth.

AreaDay1 AP/TS CollectionsWorldwide Pre-Release Business
Nizam11.10 Cr36 Cr
Ceeded4.45 Cr14 Cr
UA3.74 Cr13 Cr
Guntur3.90 Cr8.5 Cr
East3.25 Cr8.5 Cr
West2.75 Cr7.5 Cr
Krishna1.95 Cr7.5 Cr
Nellore1.33 Cr4 Cr
AP/TS32.44 Cr99 Cr
ROI11.50 Cr
Overseas11.50 Cr
Worldwide122 Cr

