Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day1 AP/TS Collections

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has taken good opening in the Telugu States with a distributor share of 32.40 Cr. This is the biggest opening ever for a Mahesh Babu film. It has recorded third biggest opening in the Nizam area behind Bheemla Nayak. The film is carrying decent word of mouth.
|Area
|Day1 AP/TS Collections
|Worldwide Pre-Release Business
|Nizam
|11.10 Cr
|36 Cr
|Ceeded
|4.45 Cr
|14 Cr
|UA
|3.74 Cr
|13 Cr
|Guntur
|3.90 Cr
|8.5 Cr
|East
|3.25 Cr
|8.5 Cr
|West
|2.75 Cr
|7.5 Cr
|Krishna
|1.95 Cr
|7.5 Cr
|Nellore
|1.33 Cr
|4 Cr
|AP/TS
|32.44 Cr
|99 Cr
|ROI
|11.50 Cr
|Overseas
|11.50 Cr
|Worldwide
|122 Cr
Not bad. Can expect. 100 -110 crs. Above. In 4 days.