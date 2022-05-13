Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day1 AP/TS Collections

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has taken good opening in the Telugu States with a distributor share of 32.40 Cr. This is the biggest opening ever for a Mahesh Babu film. It has recorded third biggest opening in the Nizam area behind Bheemla Nayak. The film is carrying decent word of mouth.

Area Day1 AP/TS Collections Worldwide Pre-Release Business Nizam 11.10 Cr 36 Cr Ceeded 4.45 Cr 14 Cr UA 3.74 Cr 13 Cr Guntur 3.90 Cr 8.5 Cr East 3.25 Cr 8.5 Cr West 2.75 Cr 7.5 Cr Krishna 1.95 Cr 7.5 Cr Nellore 1.33 Cr 4 Cr AP/TS 32.44 Cr 99 Cr

ROI 11.50 Cr Overseas 11.50 Cr Worldwide 122 Cr