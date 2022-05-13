Will Jagan give one RS seat to the Adani family?

Wide debate is on in Andhra Pradesh over the Rajya Sabha biennial elections, scheduled to be held on June 10. The AP Assembly is to elect four members for the Rajya Sabha this time as YSR Congress Member V Vijay Sai Reddy, BJP members Suresh Prabhu, Y S Chowdary and T G Venkatesh are retiring in June.

While BJP is losing three seats, the YSR Congress is gaining them to increase its strength to 9 in the Upper House. It is for sure that Vijay Sai Reddy would get another term as he is heading the Parliamentary Party of the YSR Congress and is a trusted lieutenant of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The debate is only on the remaining three seats that the YSR Congress would be getting from the BJP. Sources say that Jagan Mohan Reddy had cleared the candidature of industrialist Beeda Masthan Rao for the second seat.

While several names are doing rounds in the state for the third seat, sources indicate that the chief minister had made up his mind to give the fourth seat to the Adani family members. It was a special request from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accommodate the Adani family, sources say.

Interestingly, in the last election, Jagan Mohan Reddy had accommodated Ambani’s quota for the fourth seat. He gave the ticket to Parimal Nathwani, the vice-president of the Reliance Group. Though Nathwani had been the MP for twice by then, Jagan Mohan Reddy made it so that Nathwani took the YSR Congress membership and became YSR Congress MP.

Likewise, this time too, it is said that Jagan Mohan Reddy would offer the Rajya Sabha ticket and the YSR Congress party membership to Adani family members to take the fourth seat. The deal was said to be decided during the recent visit of Jagan Mohan Reddy to the national capital, sources say.

Now, the big question is will Jagan give the RS seat to the Adani family? Will the family member take the YSR Congress membership like Parimal Nathwani?